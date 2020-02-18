Icelandic Jewish Community Celebrates Dedication of First Permanent Torah Scroll

A celebration took place in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Sunday, following the dedication of the Nordic island’s first permanent Torah scroll, Chabad.org reported.

Rabbi Avi and Mushky Feldman — emissaries of the global Chabad-Lubavitch movement who moved to Iceland two years ago — called it a “momentous occasion in Icelandic — and indeed, Jewish — history.”

“Until now we’ve been borrowing the Torah scroll we read every Shabbat morning,” they added. “We’re very excited to finally have our own.”

Guests came from Europe and Israel for the Torah’s dedication. Last Thursday, US Ambassador to Iceland Jeffrey Ross Gunter, who is Jewish, hosted a reception at the embassy to mark the occasion.

The scroll was donated by Adina Krausz of Zurich, Switzerland, who — as surprise for her husband’s 50th birthday — wanted to give a Torah scroll to a community that did not already have one.