Jordan Tells Its Palestinian Citizens, ‘We Don’t Want You’ (But They Call It ‘Right of Return’)

The Speaker of the Jordanian Senate, Faisal Al-Fayez, is sponsoring a campaign to be launched by the Palestine Committee in the House of Representatives on Thursday, titled “The Return Campaign … My Right and My Decision.”

The campaign aims to collect a million signatures affirming the right of return for all Palestinian refugees to their homeland, along with compensation.

Al-Fayez confirmed during a meeting on Sunday that the right of return is a sacred right that cannot be relinquished, and that King Abdullah II is clear in asserting that “neither resettlement nor the alternative homeland [Jordan]” is acceptable.

The petition is supposed to be given to the London-based Palestinian Return Center, which will in turn deliver it to the United Nations.

There are some two million Palestinian citizens of Jordan. Jordan is the only Arab country that used to allow Palestinians to become citizens. But even now, some 70 years after they gained citizenship, they are still treated as different from “normal” Jordanians.

This petition, sponsored by the Jordanian government itself, tells the Palestinian citizens — in no uncertain terms — that they are not wanted, and that they really belong in Israel. But they dress up that desire for ethnic cleansing of their Palestinians as defending a “right” to move to Israel.

This is how the entire Arab world has treated Palestinians since 1948 — outward support for their cause and for “return,” masking a desire for them to move anywhere else.

Yet no “human rights” organization calls out Arabs for their disgraceful treatment of their “brethren.” Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International both twist international law to pretend that there is a legal “right to return.” Furthermore, while they work against the statelessness of all other peoples, they don’t pressure Arab nations to make Palestinians citizens even after 70 years.

Same as it ever was.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.