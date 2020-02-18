Tuesday, February 18th | 23 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Venture Capital Firm Grove Raises $120 Million in Commitments for Second Fund

Eight Israeli Startups Dishing Out Vegan Alternatives

Israeli PM Candidate Gantz Charges Netanyahu Not Serious About ‘Historic Opportunity’ Presented by Trump Peace Plan

UN Rights Boss Denounces Attacks, Deaths in Northwest Syria Bombings

Pro-Israel Activists Urge Durham Jewish Federation to Drop Mayor With BDS Ties From Event

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Set to Begin on March 17

Conference of Presidents: Jewish Mission to Saudi Arabia the Result of ‘Two Decades of Effort’

UN Envoy Condemns Use of Birdshot Against Iraqi Protesters

Worried About Coronavirus, Israel Bars Foreigners From High-Risk Countries

Report: Egypt Dissuades Israel From Targeting Hamas Leaders Opposing Ceasefire

February 18, 2020 9:47 am
0

UAE Moves to Start First Arab Nuclear Power Plant

avatar by JNS.org

The UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant under construction, on May 17, 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday that it has issued an operating license for the first of four reactors at its Barakah nuclear power plant, which was supposed to start operations in 2017, but has been delayed due to what officials say are safety and regulatory issues, the AFP reported.

Hamad al-Kaabi, the UAE representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said, “The full operation of Barakah plant in the near future will contribute to the UAE’s efforts for development and sustainability,” adding that the operator would “undertake a period of commissioning to prepare for commercial operation.”

The UAE has large energy reserves but is looking for alternative sources of energy for its population of 10 million. When all four reactors are functioning, they are expected to provide around 25 percent of the country’s energy needs. The three other reactors are near ready to go online.

Following the announcement, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tweeted: “Today marks a new chapter in our journey for the development of peaceful nuclear energy with the issuing of the operating license for the first Barakah plant.”

Saudi Arabia seeks up to 16 nuclear reactors, the report noted, adding that the UAE reactors are being built by a consortium led by the Korea Electric Power Corporation for $24.4 billion.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.