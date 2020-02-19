Wednesday, February 19th | 24 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

American Jews ‘Dismayed’ by Israel

Pompeo Says US Prepared to Talk to Iran ‘Anytime,’ Pressure to Continue

Al Pacino’s Israeli Ex-Girlfriend Says Couple Split Because Actor Was ‘So Old’

Warren, Sanders, Bloomberg and Buttigieg — Israel’s Standing in Today’s Democratic Party

New Film Explores the ‘Virus’ of Global Antisemitism

British Comedian Confronts Holocaust Denier in New Documentary

As Belgian City of Aalst Readies for 2020 Carnival, Experts Warn Against Crude Antisemitic Caricatures

Icelandic Jewish Community Celebrates Dedication of First Permanent Torah Scroll

Israeli Venture Capital Firm Grove Raises $120 Million in Commitments for Second Fund

Eight Israeli Startups Dishing Out Vegan Alternatives

February 19, 2020 7:58 am
0

American Jews ‘Dismayed’ by Israel

avatar by Jerold Auerbach

Opinion

The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Of the writing of books critical of Israel by American Jews, invariably liberals, there is no end. All that has changed is that women have now become participants in the newest version of “Me too.” In The Woman, Ilana Hammerman recently lacerated “the Occupation” — in translation, Israel’s return to Biblical Judea and Samaria following the Six-Day War.

Now, In Jerusalem by Lis Harris, a professor of writing at Columbia, decries Israel’s “hard-right drift, the erosion of its principles of liberal democracy, and its hidebound attitude toward the Occupation.” In Jerusalem, like The Woman, reveals more about the authors than the nation they are ostensibly writing about.

Harris self-identifies as “a secular, diaspora Jew.” She “felt implicated by the way the Palestinians were treated and could never quite shake the conviction that [Israel’s] antidemocratic moves … were so contrary to the Jewish values I was raised with.” Her disillusionment is grounded in “the Occupation” that followed Israel’s return to Judea and Samaria during the Six-Day War, and the growth of its population ever since in communities despised as “settlements.” Given her reliance upon left-wing sources — Benny Morris and Ari Shavit among them — her negative judgments about Israel are predictable.

Harris hopes to understand “the conflict’s effect on the lives of successive generations on each side.” Her “understanding” is a foregone conclusion: as she learned from Israeli and Palestinian friends, “normal life gave way to deep civic unrest engendered by the Occupation.” She finds the Israeli security wall, “built by descendants of a population once itself segregated and decimated behind walls,” to be “a nearly unabsorbable phenomenon.” The reason for the wall, grounded in years of repeated and devastating Palestinian terrorist attacks launched from the West Bank, is ignored.

Related coverage

February 18, 2020 3:39 pm
0

Warren, Sanders, Bloomberg and Buttigieg — Israel’s Standing in Today’s Democratic Party

Elizabeth Warren has run out of steam, danken gott (thank God), her professorial persona full of numbers that she equates with ethics failing...

With a fondness for misplaced analogies, Harris identifies Israeli “occupation” with American segregation before the civil rights movement. Worse yet, it is a form of apartheid, leaving Palestinians “under the boot of an unequal system codified by law.” Predictably, Israelis are to be blamed for not “seriously pursuing“ peace while supporting “the illegal spread of settlements.” Their ubiquitous presence “in what is supposed to become a viable contiguous Palestinian state unmoors one’s sense of the possible.” The only people without the right to live in the Biblical homeland of the Jewish people, it seems, are Jews.

Harris perceives “two traumatized populations” in Israel: Jews “who have never fully recovered from the depredations of the Holocaust, nor from their many wars and two intifadas” and Palestinians “who not only have not recovered from the events of 1948 and 1967 but have been traumatized anew” by nighttime Israeli raids, violent clashes, arrest, and loss of land. Palestinian terrorist attacks are unworthy of mention. Palestinians, for Harris, are always victims, never initiators. Israelis are their cruel conquerors.

In her quest for an understanding of the tyranny of Israeli occupation Harris befriended Yaron and Ruth Ezrahi. Yaron, a renowned scholar at Hebrew University (and prominent leftist), believes that his country is accurately described as an apartheid state. Following his lead, Harris blames “settlers and right-wing governments” for Israel’s moral demise. In Israel, she concludes, liberal democratic ideals are devalued by “nearly forty years of repressive occupation.” She seems unaware that the land Israel is “occupying” is its Biblical homeland.

A chapter about Ruth’s brothers, entitled “Soldiers,” reveals their disillusionment with Israel grounded in their military experiences during the 2006 Lebanon war. That prompts a two-page riff about Breaking the Silence, a group of Israeli military veterans who vigorously and publicly opposed it. Harris concludes: “I think the truth is it’s traumatic for anyone to have the experience of fighting in a war and then to keep repeating that experience in other wars.” She does not consider why Israel has had to fight so many wars in so short a time.

Israel, to be sure, is no less subject to criticism than any other country. But why it is lacerated so much more — especially by liberal Jews — deserves more careful analysis than Liz Harris seems capable of providing. In the end, her book demonstrates that the liberals’ war against Israel is a futile exercise.

Jerold S. Auerbach is the author of Print to Fit: The New York Times, Zionism, and Israel, 1896-2106, selected by Ruth Wisse and Martin Kramer as a Mosaic Best Book in 2019.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.