Neo-Nazi Who Burned Own Face During Attempted UK Synagogue Arson Now Out of a Job

A British white supremacist who set his own face on fire during an arson attack on the third-oldest synagogue in the United Kingdom has been banned from his profession by medical authorities.

Tristan Morgan — who worked as a radiographer at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital in southwestern England — was removed from register of licensed practitioners by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service at a hearing last week.

Morgan attempted to set fire to the synagogue in Exeter, which dates back to the eighteenth century, on July 21, 2018.

The 51-year-old neo-Nazi activist was caught on CCTV camera splashing fuel through a window of the synagogue and lighting a match, before taking the full blast of the explosion in his own face.

Morgan immediately fled the scene, anxiously patting down his burning hair as he ran away.

The synagogue itself suffered damage amounting to nearly $40,000.

Morgan was sentenced in July last year to an indefinite stay in the hospital after admitting to arson and two terrorism-related charges.

He told the police officers who arrested him, “Please tell me that synagogue is burning to the ground — if not, it’s poor preparation.”