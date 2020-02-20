Thursday, February 20th | 25 Shevat 5780

Neo-Nazi Who Burned Own Face During Attempted UK Synagogue Arson Now Out of a Job

US Blacklists Five Iranian Officials for Impeding ‘Fair’ Elections

Trump’s Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates Leaving White House

PA Prime Minister Calls on EU to Recognize Palestinian State to Prevent West Bank Annexation by Israel

At Conference of Presidents’ Summit in Jerusalem, Leaders Strive for Consensus in Era of Polarized Politics

IDF’s Pioneering All-Women Tank Crews to Provide Protection of Israel’s South

Belgians Deploy 800 Extra Cops to Ensure Smooth Running of Antisemitic Aalst Carnival

UC Berkeley Chancellor Pens Letters Censuring Pro-Palestinian Display, Chaos on Campus

What Explains Germany’s Persistent, Quixotic Friendship With Iran?

Hacking Is a Way of Thinking, Says Cyber Exec

February 20, 2020 10:59 am
0

Report: Israel’s Coronavirus Plan Includes Commandeering Hospitals, Closing Tourist Sites

avatar by JNS.org

Medical staff seen after the arrival of a Chinese woman to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem over suspicions she may be infected with the coronavirus, Jan. 27, 2020. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s Health Ministry is preparing for the possibility of the SARS-CoV-2 virus arriving in the country, and has drawn up a plan to treat patients and prevent the spread of the virus.

While no cases have yet been reported in Israel, a plan is in place to set up isolation units in established hospitals, staffed by disease control experts, in the event of an outbreak, according to Israel’s Channel 12 news. If these units are not sufficient to contain the outbreak, the plan calls for a hospital in Jerusalem and another in Tel Aviv to be commandeered for the exclusive treatment of coronavirus patients, according to the report. The ministry will also reportedly consider shutting down hotels and tourist sites, as well as imposing restrictions on large gatherings.

A group of 12 Israelis evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan on Wednesday will be transported by Magen David Adom paramedics to a quarantine unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer when they arrive in the country, where they will be under the care of dedicated medical staff.

Moreover, the ministry announced on Sunday that Israelis arriving in the country from China, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks, while non-Israeli nationals from those countries will not be granted entry for the foreseeable future.

The virus has already reached Egypt and Iran, and has even led the Hamas terrorist organization, which controls Gaza, to begin taking steps to prepare for an outbreak.

According to reports, Hamas has prepared a medical complex at the Rafah border crossing, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, which contains 54 quarantine rooms equipped with the necessary medical supplies.

The Palestinian Authority has also said it has begun to take precautions.

Both organizations indicated that numerous Palestinian travelers are expected back from trips to China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The virus has infected more than 75,000 people worldwide, killing over 2,000, with the vast majority of cases occurring in mainland China.

