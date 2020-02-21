Friday, February 21st | 26 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli and French Resort Cities Team Up on Tech Solutions for Common Problems

Lurid Antisemitic Propaganda Channel ‘TruNews’ Gets Booted by YouTube

Police Body-Camera Footage Shows Shootout With Antisemitic Assailants at New Jersey Kosher Supermarket

Kuwait Airways Faces New Legal Challenge to ‘Discriminatory’ Ban of Israeli Passengers

No ‘Smoking Gun’ in Wartime Archives of Pius XII on Holocaust, Vatican Says

Iran Says Coronavirus Has Spread to Several Cities, Reports Two New Deaths

New Report Sheds Light on Antisemitic Agitation Faced by French Jews Online

Who Will Protect the Children of the Holy Land From Palestinian Adults Who Serially Brainwash Them to Hate?

Qatar Accuses Saudi Arabia of Hampering Access to Gulf Meeting on Coronavirus

Turkey’s Erdogan Asks France, Germany to Help End Syrian Humanitarian Crisis

February 21, 2020 1:52 pm
0

Israeli and French Resort Cities Team Up on Tech Solutions for Common Problems

avatar by Lauren Izso

The beach in Eilat, Israel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The municipalities of the Israeli city of Eilat and French city of Nice are teaming up for a two-year project to find solutions to common problems, including how to make their cities smarter.

Teams will look for solutions to challenges in fields including health, infrastructure, transportation and energy, community services and tourism. The program will see ten researchers from each city participate and is officially set to launch at the end of February. 

Through meetings and discussions based on municipal problems facing these two beachfront municipalities with large tourism industries, the teams are expected to present their ideas at a summit in Eilat in September. They will present their final projects one year later in Nice. 

The research project will be run by the Eilat Tech Center (ETC), part of Arieli Capital, a platform which invests in academic, innovation and capital projects. In collaboration with the Nice Innovation Hub, the efforts aim to influence cities around the world facing similar problems.

Related coverage

February 21, 2020 10:56 am
0

Forget Cyber, Healthtech Is Israel’s Next Growth Engine, Says Venture Capitalist

CTech - If you ask Yair Schindel, head of Israeli venture capital fund aMoon, it is healthcare technologies, not cyber,...

“The ETC will serve as the hub for the future development of technology-based solutions for the common problems identified by the two teams,” said Or Haviv, partner and head of Global Innovation Platforms at Arieli Capital, adding that many of the solutions will be applicable in many other cities around the world.

This is not the first time Arieli Capital invested in a collaborative technology project. In January, the platform announced a new accelerator for Italian start-up companies in Israel, an initiative prompted by the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.