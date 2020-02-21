Friday, February 21st | 26 Shevat 5780

Lurid Antisemitic Propaganda Channel 'TruNews' Gets Booted by YouTube

February 21, 2020 1:26 pm
Lurid Antisemitic Propaganda Channel ‘TruNews’ Gets Booted by YouTube

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Rick Wiles (left) and TruNews broadcast from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

A far-right, viciously antisemitic website that made headlines last November when it was revealed to have received media accreditation from the White House has been kicked off the YouTube platform.

TruNews, founded by Pastor Rick Wiles, was permanently banned from YouTube on Thursday, after repeatedly violating the website’s rules regarding hate speech.

US Jewish leaders welcomed the ban on the outlet, which actively promotes a diet of Holocaust denial and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Jonathan Greenblatt — CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) — said on Twitter that he hoped other social media platforms would follow YouTube’s example by removing TruNews-related accounts.

Wiles infamously let rip against what he called a “Jew coup” on his talk show last November, as impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump were launched in Congress.

Wiles raved: “That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda.”

He continued: “People are going to be forced, possibly by this Christmas, to take a stand because of this Jew coup in the United States. There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”

The White House has consistently denied that it had provided TruNews with press credentials.

