Police Body-Camera Footage Shows Shootout With Antisemitic Assailants at New Jersey Kosher Supermarket

February 21, 2020 1:18 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A still image from police body-camera footage of the shootout at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 10, 2019. Photo: Screenshot.

Police body-camera footage emerged on Thursday showing part of the Dec. 10 exchange of fire with antisemitic shooters at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The three civilians who died in the attack were Leah Mindel Ferencz, 33, and Moshe Hirsch Deutsch, 24 — both members of the local Jewish community — as well as Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, a 49-year-old store employee who was an Ecuadorian native.

The perpetrators of the atrocity were David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50.

Anderson was described as a “one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement,” and he had posted antisemitic and anti-police messages online in the past.

The attackers holed up in the supermarket and were killed by police in a shootout that lasted over an hour.

A police officer, Joseph Seals, was shot dead in a confrontation with the attackers before they arrived at the supermarket.

Watch the police body-camera footage below (via NJ.com):

