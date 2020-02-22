Saturday, February 22nd | 27 Shevat 5780

February 22, 2020 1:32 pm
0

Iran Reports Fifth Coronavirus Death, 28 Infections

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranians wear protective masks as they walk on the street, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus. Photo: Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Wire/dpa via Reuters.

A fifth coronavirus patient has died in Iran, as the health ministry reported on Saturday that the number of confirmed cases in the country had risen from 11 to 28.

Many fear, however, that the numbers of people who have died or are infected in Iran are actually higher than is being reported.

The viral pandemic, which has spread to dozens of countries and infected over 76,700 people, originated in China, where over 2,200 people have died.

The first two patients in Iran to die after contracting the new coronavirus strain were in the central city of Qom.

Both were elderly men who had previously existing health conditions. They had not been abroad recently, or in contact with Chinese tourists.

The third victim was reported to be a doctor in the northern Iranian province of Gilan, who had treated coronavirus patients.

The fourth was an older woman. Details about the latest victim have not yet been made public.

Disinfectants are sold out in nearly all chemists, drug stores, and supermarkets in the capital Tehran.

Iran’s Health Ministry is trying to ease people’s concerns and the country’s media has been asked to coordinate reporting about the virus with the ministry.

Iran is preparing to celebrate Persian New Year on March 20.

