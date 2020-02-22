Saturday, February 22nd | 27 Shevat 5780

Palestinian Terrorist Attempts Old City Stabbing Attack, Killed by Israeli Police

February 22, 2020 1:37 pm
0

Palestinian Terrorist Attempts Old City Stabbing Attack, Killed by Israeli Police

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An aerial view of the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli police shot and killed a man who tried to carry out a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday, a spokesman said.

The suspect was armed with a knife when he came at police officers, said police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld. The identity of the suspected attacker was still being investigated, he said.

Israel has heightened security in Jerusalem in recent weeks due to elevated tension in the region around the release of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which the Palestinians have rejected sight unseen.

