Sunday, February 23rd | 28 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Carr: Suspects Not Charged With Hate Crimes Can Still Undergo Tolerance Program

UK School Textbook Removed From Sale, Asks If Israel Was Responsible for 9/11 Attacks

Ex-Priest in Poland Indicted on Hate Speech, Holocaust-Denial Charges

Seven Israeli Startups to Level Up Your Gaming Game

Israeli Cannabis Attorney: Industry May Be Stalled, but Tech Is Racing Forward

Tel Aviv’s Mayor Vs. the Middle East Forum

Catholic Bishop Declares ‘Jews Are Not Our Enemies’

‘Documentary’ Gives a Window into Pathological Antisemitism Behind Much Anti-Israel Activism

Mahmoud Abbas Does Not Oppose Terrorism

The Significance and Shame(?) of Jewish Names

February 23, 2020 10:35 am
0

Carr: Suspects Not Charged With Hate Crimes Can Still Undergo Tolerance Program

avatar by JNS.org

Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr at a panel discussion on antisemitism in New York City on Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: Rhonda Hodas Hack.

JNS.org – US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Elan Carr said on Thursday that suspects, even those not charged with a crime, should undergo tolerance training to push against any bigoted beliefs they might hold.

“We should never ever let a defendant or even a suspect who isn’t charged with a crime—we should never let that suspect or defendant go unless they are forced to undergo a tolerance program,” he told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations summit in Jerusalem.

“When you catch a suspect that is being radicalized, we as the law-enforcement community have a priceless opportunity to intervene in that young man’s life,” he continued. “Why would we pass that up? It doesn’t have to be a felon.”

Carr mentioned that he called for this course of action when he was a prosecutor.

Related coverage

February 23, 2020 10:23 am
0

UK School Textbook Removed From Sale, Asks If Israel Was Responsible for 9/11 Attacks

JNS.org - A secondary-school textbook in the United Kingdom that asked students how Israel might have been responsible for the...

“Every single probationary grant should require a young man who has committed a crime related to hate or who shows signs of hate, even if the crime has nothing to do with hate, to undergo a tolerance program,” he said.

He provided an example. “If a skinhead shoplifts a beer, it’s not a hate crime,” he said. “Why would you let that kid go?”

Carr called for fighting antisemitism in all its forms, both domestically and abroad.

Additionally, Carr said that despite antisemitic attacks in the United States, America is still very friendly toward Jews.

Finally, he commended the Trump administration’s executive order in December to combat antisemitism on college and university campuses.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.