February 23, 2020 7:58 pm
0

Hollywood Icon Sophia Loren Stars as Holocaust Survivor in New Film Acquired by Netflix

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Sophia Loren in a scene from “The Life Ahead.” Photo: Netflix.

Online streaming giant Netflix has acquired global rights to Hollywood icon Sophia Loren’s first feature film in a decade, in which she will star as a Holocaust survivor, it was announced last week.

In “The Life Ahead,” directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, the legendary Italian Oscar-winning actress plays Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor living in seaside Italy who has a daycare business and takes in a 12-year-old Senegalese Muslim boy, named Momo, who has no home and recently robbed her. “The two loners become each other’s protectors, anchoring an unconventional family,” according to a Netflix synopsis of the film.

“The Life Ahead” will be released on Netflix later this year, Deadline reported.

The film is an adaptation of Romain Gary’s novel “La vie devant soi,” which was previously adapted for theatrical release by Israeli filmmaker Moshe Mizrahi as “Madame Rosa.” It won the 1978 Oscar for best foreign language film.

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said, “Sophia Loren is one of the most admired and celebrated actresses in the world. We’re honored to welcome her, Edoardo and the talented team who made this film to the Netflix family. ‘The Life Ahead’ is a beautiful and brave story that, much like Sophia herself, will be embraced by audiences in Italy and all around the world.”

