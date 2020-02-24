Monday, February 24th | 29 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Israeli Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child, a Boy Born in Tel Aviv

Driver Plows Vehicle Into German Carnival Parade, Around 30 Injured

Nikki Haley Slams Bernie Sanders Over AIPAC Boycott: ‘Go Back to Defending Castro’

Venture Firm Qumra to Showcase Promising Israeli Startups in New York

‘Namaste Trump’: Modi Holds Huge Rally for US President’s Visit

Israel Can Lead the Industry 4.0 Revolution, Says Economist

Amazon in Holocaust Row About ‘Hunters’ Series, Antisemitic Books

France Says It Will Provide Financial Aid to Lebanon, if Needed

Sanders Says He Will Skip AIPAC Conference, Pro-Israel Lobby Group Calls Move ‘Shameful’

New York Governor Warns Against ‘Contagion of Hate’ as Multiple JCCs Receive Anonymous Bomb Threats

February 24, 2020 10:38 am
0

New York Governor Warns Against ‘Contagion of Hate’ as Multiple JCCs Receive Anonymous Bomb Threats

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (holding banner on right) joined with other prominent state and city politicians in leading a march against antisemitism in New York City, Jan. 5, 2020. Photo: Seth Harrison / The Journal News via USA Today Network.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that Americans were facing a “contagion of hate” as law enforcement officials disclosed that anonymous bomb threats were made to 18 Jewish community centers across his state on Sunday.

The threats were sent by email on Sunday morning to the 18 centers and were believed to be part of a wider series made against JCCs nationally.

Each of the threats was emailed to individuals separately, said Michael Kopy, the state’s director of emergency management. It was unclear if certain individuals were being targeted, Kopy said.

“It’s probably best not to discuss why these people were selected and let the investigators work on that right now,” Kopy told USA Today.

Related coverage

February 24, 2020 1:04 pm
0

Driver Plows Vehicle Into German Carnival Parade, Around 30 Injured

A driver plowed his car into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen on Monday injuring 30...

More than 100 people were evacuated from the JCC in Albany as a precaution on Sunday morning. State and Albany City Police swept the building.

No bomb was found but the facility remained closed afterward.

Cuomo arrived on scene about an hour following the first report of the threat.

“These types of situations are so ugly and so unfortunate. What’s worse is we’re seeing more and more of them,” the governor said.

Pointing out that 42 antisemitic incidents had been recorded in New York in recent months, Cuomo added that a strategy of “terror” was at work.

“You have your children in a class in the building and they say there is a bomb threat — that is terror,” he said.

Doron Krakow — president and CEO of JCC Association of North America — said in a statement that security was the top concern of his organization.

“Our first priority is the safety of all JCCs and JCC program participants and visitors,” Krakow said on Sunday. “Having faced similar threats in 2017, our JCCs have protocols in place to respond to such scenarios. We are grateful for the immediate and ongoing response from law enforcement and we will continue to work with the Secure Community Network and our JCCs to ensure participants’ safety as law enforcement continues its efforts to bring those responsible to justice.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.