Monday, February 24th | 29 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Nikki Haley Slams Bernie Sanders Over AIPAC Boycott: ‘Go Back to Defending Castro’

Venture Firm Qumra to Showcase Promising Israeli Startups in New York

‘Namaste Trump’: Modi Holds Huge Rally for US President’s Visit

Israel Can Lead the Industry 4.0 Revolution, Says Economist

Amazon in Holocaust Row About ‘Hunters’ Series, Antisemitic Books

France Says It Will Provide Financial Aid to Lebanon, if Needed

Sanders Says He Will Skip AIPAC Conference, Pro-Israel Lobby Group Calls Move ‘Shameful’

New York Governor Warns Against ‘Contagion of Hate’ as Multiple JCCs Receive Anonymous Bomb Threats

200 Israeli Students Quarantined After Contact With Coronavirus-Infected South Koreans

Lapid Reprimands Belgian Ambassador Over Antisemitic Carnival

February 24, 2020 12:24 pm
0

Nikki Haley Slams Bernie Sanders Over AIPAC Boycott: ‘Go Back to Defending Castro’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at Brooklyn College in New York, March 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Andrew Kelly.

Ex-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday over his announced boycott of next week’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington, DC.

Sanders, Haley pointed out, “has never attended and has no clue what the organization is about or what it stands for.”

“Go back to defending [Fidel] Castro and socialist dictators,” the former South Carolina governor and potential future Republican presidential candidate added. “We will go back to defending peace, democracy, and our ally Israel.”

In a statement on Sunday, Sanders — who has emerged as the frontrunner in the ongoing contest for the Democratic nomination — said, “The Israeli people have the right to live in peace and security. So do the Palestinian people. I remain concerned about the platform AIPAC provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend their conference. As president, I will support the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians and do everything possible to bring peace and security to the region.”

Responding to the Vermont senator, AIPAC said, “Senator Sanders has never attended our conference and that is evident from his outrageous comment. In fact, many of his own Senate and House Democratic colleagues and leaders speak from our platform to the over 18,000 Americans from widely diverse backgrounds — Democrats, Republicans, Jews, Christians, African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, members of the LBGTQ+ community — who participate in the conference to proclaim their support for the US-Israel relationship.”

“By engaging in such an odious attack on this mainstream, bipartisan American political event, Senator Sanders is insulting his very own colleagues and the millions of Americans who stand with Israel,” AIPAC continued. “Truly shameful.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.