Tuesday, February 25th | 30 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

How Hamas Spends Qatari Money

Al Jazeera Anchor’s Call for Assassinating Arab Leaders Goes Unpunished

A Message for Bernie Sanders

Egypt’s Ousted President Hosni Mubarak Dies at Age 91: State TV

US Jewish Groups React With Outrage to Bernie Sanders’ ‘Offensive’ Attack on AIPAC

Netanyahu Threatens Gaza Terror Leaders: If Quiet Not Restored, ‘You Are Next in Line’

Watchdog Group Urges UNICEF to Call Out Palestinians for Use of Child Soldiers

After Antisemitic Carnival in Aalst, Belgian PM, Top EU Body Hint at Legal Action Against Organizers

‘I Shake in My Hands and Legs’: Child From Israel’s South Describes Rocket Trauma

US Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and Israeli Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child, a Boy Born in Tel Aviv

February 25, 2020 9:05 am
0

A Message for Bernie Sanders

avatar by Ronn Torossian

Opinion

Bernie Sanders addresses his first campaign rally after the Nevada Caucus in El Paso, Texas. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar.

This week, Bernie Sanders announced that he would not attend the annual AIPAC  policy conference in Washington, DC. He tweeted that the lobbying group provided a platform “for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.”

He continued, “As President, I will support the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians and do everything possible to bring peace and security to the region.”

AIPAC — rightfully — responded harshly, noting, “Senator Sanders has never attended our conference and that is evident from his outrageous comment. In fact, many of his own Senate and House Democratic colleagues and leaders speak from our platform to the over 18,000 Americans from widely diverse backgrounds … who participate in the conference to proclaim their support for the US-Israel relationship.”

“By engaging in such an odious attack on this mainstream, bipartisan American political event, Senator Sanders is insulting his very own colleagues and the millions of Americans who stand with Israel. Truly shameful.”

And indeed it is shameful — but words best describing this situation come from Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky, who in 1911 wrote a piece called “Go To Hell.”

As Jabotinsky noted in 1911, “Instead of excessive apology and instead of turning our backs to the accusers — as there is nothing to apologize for, and nobody to apologize to — it is long overdue to respond to all current and future accusations, reproaches, suspicions, slanders, and denunciations by simply folding our arms and loudly, clearly, coldly, and calmly answer, ‘Go to Hell!’”

Israel is a modern miracle. After six million Jews were murdered while the world stood by and watched, a nation was created, but has been surrounded by enemies who have tried to destroy her from the very beginning of her existence.

Sanders wrongfully singles out AIPAC and Israel for criticism. It is shameful.

Ronn Torossian is a public relations executive.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.