A Message for Bernie Sanders

This week, Bernie Sanders announced that he would not attend the annual AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC. He tweeted that the lobbying group provided a platform “for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.”

He continued, “As President, I will support the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians and do everything possible to bring peace and security to the region.”

AIPAC — rightfully — responded harshly, noting, “Senator Sanders has never attended our conference and that is evident from his outrageous comment. In fact, many of his own Senate and House Democratic colleagues and leaders speak from our platform to the over 18,000 Americans from widely diverse backgrounds … who participate in the conference to proclaim their support for the US-Israel relationship.”

“By engaging in such an odious attack on this mainstream, bipartisan American political event, Senator Sanders is insulting his very own colleagues and the millions of Americans who stand with Israel. Truly shameful.”

And indeed it is shameful — but words best describing this situation come from Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky, who in 1911 wrote a piece called “Go To Hell.”

As Jabotinsky noted in 1911, “Instead of excessive apology and instead of turning our backs to the accusers — as there is nothing to apologize for, and nobody to apologize to — it is long overdue to respond to all current and future accusations, reproaches, suspicions, slanders, and denunciations by simply folding our arms and loudly, clearly, coldly, and calmly answer, ‘Go to Hell!’”

Israel is a modern miracle. After six million Jews were murdered while the world stood by and watched, a nation was created, but has been surrounded by enemies who have tried to destroy her from the very beginning of her existence.

Sanders wrongfully singles out AIPAC and Israel for criticism. It is shameful.

Ronn Torossian is a public relations executive.