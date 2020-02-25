Tuesday, February 25th | 30 Shevat 5780

February 25, 2020 10:26 am
0

India to Purchase Over $3 Billion Defense Equipment From US

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump shake hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Adnan Abidi.

India will buy defense equipment worth more than $3 billion from the United States, President Donald Trump said on Monday, the second day of his two-day visit to the South Asian nation.

The United States was working productively with Pakistan to counter terrorism on its soil, Trump said at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in capital New Delhi.

New Delhi and Washington are yet to sign a trade deal, but the two countries would begin talks to strike a comprehensive agreement, Trump and Modi said.

Trump also said he discussed with Modi, whom he calls his “dear friend,” the importance of a secure 5G telecoms network in India, ahead of a planned airwaves auction by the country.

The United States has banned Huawei, arguing the use of its kit creates the potential for espionage by China — a claim denied by Huawei and Beijing — but India, where telecoms companies have long used network gear from the Chinese firm, has yet to make a call.

