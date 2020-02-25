Tuesday, February 25th | 30 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Coronavirus Patient Describes Symptoms as ‘Like a Normal Flu’

Two Memories of the Late Kirk Douglas

New Book Takes on Ilhan Omar, but Ends Up a Missed Opportunity

Israel’s Tel Aviv Named Among TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Trending Destinations for 2020

Israeli Embassy Rips ‘Vile’ Spanish Parade Show for ‘Banalizing’ Holocaust

US Says Iran May Have Suppressed ‘Vital Details’ on Coronavirus Outbreak

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses ‘Deep Sorrow’ Over Passing of Ex-Egyptian Leader Mubarak

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 16 as Worries Deepen

For Third Time in Row, Netanyahu and Gantz Race Towards an Inconclusive Finish Line

Hamas Fails to Curb Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Which Has No Interest in Stabilizing Gaza

February 25, 2020 4:24 pm
0

Israeli Coronavirus Patient Describes Symptoms as ‘Like a Normal Flu’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A woman wears a face mask on a flight from Tel Aviv to Rome, Feb. 21, 2020. Photo: Nati Shohat / Flash90.

An Israeli man infected with the coronavirus described the symptoms of the disease to the Israeli media on Tuesday, saying it was like “a normal flu.”

Dudi Shimshon, who lives in Australia, was one of the travelers on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan after cases of the disease were found on board.

Israeli news site N12 quoted Shimshon as saying, “I feel fine. If I was home with these symptoms, I wouldn’t even go to the doctor.”

“I have a little fever and a headache, like a normal flu,” he explained. “If I was home, I would take some Acamol [the Israeli equivalent of Tylenol] and that’s all.”

“If they said I had the virus when I was on the ship, I would be much more concerned, but now we’re better informed,” he added.

“It’s very dangerous for older people,” Shimshon said of the disease, “but less so for slightly younger people.”

Nonetheless, he said he was fine with the quarantine he was under and was listening to doctors’ advice.

“I respect everything they say,” he said.

Shimshon noted, however, that his wife had been deeply upset by the ordeal and “it’s been a long story for all of us.”

“I tried to get everyone to talk with her and explain that everything’s ok, and pretty soon we’re going home,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.