50 Ex-European Leaders Condemn Trump Middle East Peace Vision as ‘Apartheid’

Fifty former European prime ministers and foreign ministers have condemned US President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in an open letter, claiming it would create an apartheid-like situation.

In the letter published by British newspaper The Guardian, the former ministers rejected Trump’s proposal, which was announced in January.

“The plan envisages a formalization of the current reality in the occupied Palestinian territory, in which two peoples are living side by side without equal rights,” they wrote. “Such an outcome has characteristics similar to apartheid — a term we don’t use lightly.”

“It recognizes only one side’s claims to Jerusalem and offers no just solution to the issue of Palestinian refugees,” they added.

Fifty politicians — including former French prime minister and foreign minister Dominique de Villepin, former German foreign minister and vice chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, Britain’s former foreign secretary Jack Straw and Ireland’s former president Mary Robinson — signed the letter.

Other signatories included former ministers or leaders of Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Luxembourg, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

“Considering the urgency of the situation, we call on Europe to reject the US plan as a basis for negotiations and to take immediate and effective steps to counter the threat of annexation — and thereby preserve the international rules-based order,” they said.

The Palestinians and Arab League foreign ministers have already rejected the plan.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis also appeared to criticize it, warning against “inequitable solutions” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.