Thursday, February 27th | 2 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

South Korean Boy Band BTS Visits Iconic Katz’s Deli With Jimmy Fallon

Jewish Student Says She Left City University of New York Law School After Being Targeted by Antisemitic Harassment for Supporting Israel

Israeli Supreme Court Rules Surrogacy Rights Must Be Extended to Same-Sex Couples

El Al Suspends All Flights to Italy and Thailand Due to Coronavirus; Netanyahu Says Israel ‘in Safe Hands’

IDF Cancels Joint Exercise With US European Command Due to Coronavirus Fears

50 Ex-European Leaders Condemn Trump Middle East Peace Vision as ‘Apartheid’

Biden Lands Key Endorsement Three Days Before South Carolina Presidential Contest

Tel Aviv Is Home to Over 100 Multinationals, City Says

In Paris, 250 European Leaders, Conference Attendees to Confront Antisemitism in Full Force

Urban Lifestyle Changes Create Unique Opportunities for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Says Israeli Expert

February 27, 2020 10:29 am
0

Bloomberg First Democratic Candidate Confirmed to Address AIPAC Conference

avatar by JNS.org

Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, January 29, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder.

JNS.org – Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is scheduled to address the AIPAC Policy Conference, announced the pro-Israel lobby on Tuesday.

Bloomberg is the first presidential candidate confirmed to speak at the annual conference, which will be held from March 1-3 in Washington, DC, with the final day falling on Super Tuesday, when 14 states will hold presidential primaries.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have already announced that they will not attend the annual conference.

AIPAC has come down hard on Sanders for the decision, in addition to derogatory words he launched at AIPAC. The pro-Israel lobby has not publicly criticized Warren for her decision to miss the event.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.