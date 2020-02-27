Bloomberg First Democratic Candidate Confirmed to Address AIPAC Conference

JNS.org – Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is scheduled to address the AIPAC Policy Conference, announced the pro-Israel lobby on Tuesday.

Bloomberg is the first presidential candidate confirmed to speak at the annual conference, which will be held from March 1-3 in Washington, DC, with the final day falling on Super Tuesday, when 14 states will hold presidential primaries.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have already announced that they will not attend the annual conference.

AIPAC has come down hard on Sanders for the decision, in addition to derogatory words he launched at AIPAC. The pro-Israel lobby has not publicly criticized Warren for her decision to miss the event.