“The Iranian octopus feeds terrorism around us,” said Bennett, according to the report. “Our counter-terrorism activity is not only on the battlefield but also on the pocketbook. We are in an extensive economic battle against terrorists around the world. We will pursue anyone who harms us, in order to make killing Israelis an unprofitable business.”
Israeli Jets Down Mysterious Drone Off the Gaza Coast
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Israeli F-15 fighter jets on Thursday downed a drone over the Mediterranean Sea that had been launched from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli military.
The drone, which was flying at an altitude of 1,700 feet eight miles off the Gaza coast, was intercepted at 10:55 am, according to Ynet.
A probe into the incident is underway to figure out what the drone’s operators were seeking to accomplish, Israeli security officials said, according to the report.
Separately on Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett signed an order to seize $4 million transferred from Iran to the Hamas terror group in Gaza, according to Arutz Sheva. The funds were to be used to build terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the production of weapons, and for payment to terrorists, according to the report.