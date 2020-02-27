Israeli Jets Down Mysterious Drone Off the Gaza Coast

JNS.org – Israeli F-15 fighter jets on Thursday downed a drone over the Mediterranean Sea that had been launched from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli military.

The drone, which was flying at an altitude of 1,700 feet eight miles off the Gaza coast, was intercepted at 10:55 am, according to Ynet.

A probe into the incident is underway to figure out what the drone’s operators were seeking to accomplish, Israeli security officials said, according to the report.

Separately on Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett signed an order to seize $4 million transferred from Iran to the Hamas terror group in Gaza, according to Arutz Sheva. The funds were to be used to build terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the production of weapons, and for payment to terrorists, according to the report.