Thursday, February 27th | 2 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Cancels Exercises With US European Command Due to Coronavirus Fears

50 Ex-European Leaders Condemn Trump Middle East Peace Vision as ‘Apartheid’

Biden Lands Key Endorsement Three Days Before South Carolina Presidential Contest

Tel Aviv Is Home to Over 100 Multinationals, City Says

In Paris, 250 European Leaders, Conference Attendees to Confront Antisemitism in Full Force

Urban Lifestyle Changes Create Unique Opportunities for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Says Israeli Expert

Israeli Jets Down Mysterious Drone Off the Gaza Coast

Lieberman: ‘No More Unity, We Will Form a Government Without Netanyahu’

Dutch Railway Employees Sing Antisemitic ‘Sports’ Song Over Loudspeaker System

Bloomberg First Democratic Candidate Confirmed to Address AIPAC Conference

February 27, 2020 10:50 am
0

Israeli Jets Down Mysterious Drone Off the Gaza Coast

avatar by JNS.org

Two Israeli F-35I Adir jets fly in formation. Photo: US Air Force/1st Lt. Erik D. Anthony.

JNS.org – Israeli F-15 fighter jets on Thursday downed a drone over the Mediterranean Sea that had been launched from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli military.

The drone, which was flying at an altitude of 1,700 feet eight miles off the Gaza coast, was intercepted at 10:55 am, according to Ynet.

A probe into the incident is underway to figure out what the drone’s operators were seeking to accomplish, Israeli security officials said, according to the report.

Separately on Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett signed an order to seize $4 million transferred from Iran to the Hamas terror group in Gaza, according to Arutz Sheva. The funds were to be used to build terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the production of weapons, and for payment to terrorists, according to the report.

“The Iranian octopus feeds terrorism around us,” said Bennett, according to the report. “Our counter-terrorism activity is not only on the battlefield but also on the pocketbook. We are in an extensive economic battle against terrorists around the world. We will pursue anyone who harms us, in order to make killing Israelis an unprofitable business.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.