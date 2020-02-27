Palestinian School Prayer: ‘Oh Allah, Cleanse the Holy Land of Jews’

Tuesday was the first day of the Islamic month of Rajab.

Like in many places worldwide, Palestinian schools have various announcements meant to be broadcast over school public address systems for various occasions. Sometimes, these broadcasts include current events, prayers, and the like.

Watania, a Gaza-based news organization, published a script on Monday of what might be broadcast Tuesday morning in Palestinian schools on the occasion of the new lunar month. I don’t think this is an official mandate, but rather a suggestion of how to make Rajab relevant to students. No doubt, however, some schools do broadcast what is suggested.

The suggested broadcast for Tuesday was antisemitic, and included this fervent prayer: “Oh Allah we ask that this year be a year of good and peace and that you cleanse the Holy Land from the spiteful Jews, for they are no match for You. Oh Jews, we have a great Lord; take revenge on them, oh Vanquisher/Subduer, oh Allah, oh Allah, oh Allah.”

I found some other transcripts of Palestinian school radio broadcasts sprinkled throughout the Internet, and antisemitism is not unusual. For example, this one says Jews could only hold onto Israel because of Muslim negligence:

I do not fear the power of the Jews, but I fear the Muslims’ failing. The Jews did not take what they took with their power, but with our neglect, it is the negligence of the strong that strengthens the weak.

Or this one:

The Jews are fools because they occupied a state whose people are untiring.

Every Palestinian is born a mujahid.

Palestinians learn their Jew-hatred from somewhere, and schools are one of those places.

