South Korean Boy Band BTS Visits Iconic Katz’s Deli With Jimmy Fallon

February 27, 2020 3:52 pm
0

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

BTS and Jimmy Fallon at Katz’s Deli. Photo: Screenshot.

Popular South Korean boy band BTS stopped by the legendary Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City recently to try some of its food as part of a segment for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The seven-member group and Fallon ate pastrami sandwiches and potatoes knishes after Jake Dell, the current owner of Katz’s, chatted with them about the restaurant’s history, saying, “We’ve been here 132 years, we’re known for pastrami, corned beef, brisket, turkey, matzah ball soup. We’re gonna feed the crap out of you!”

Katz’s also posted photos on its Instagram page of the whole group inside the restaurant along with some of its favorite outtakes from the day.

While at the deli, Fallon and the band talked about “When Harry Met Sally,” the 1989 romantic comedy that included a famous scene at Katz’s with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, and later the BTS members went behind the counter to help make pastrami sandwiches that Fallon served to customers.

Watch the video below to see BTS and Jimmy Fallon at Katz’s:

