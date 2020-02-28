Friday, February 28th | 3 Adar 5780

February 28, 2020 10:11 am
Austria’s Parliament Passes Anti-BDS Resolution in Unanimous Vote

avatar by JNS.org

The Austrian Parliament Building in Vienna. Photo: Jean Fonseca via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Austrian parliament unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday rejecting the BDS movement and all forms of antisemitism, including Israel-related antisemitism.

The resolution, which was initiated by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s center-right People’s Party, was first introduced last December. The resolution condemns the BDS movement as antisemitic and calls on the Austrian federal government to withhold federal funds from and avoid cooperation with organizations tied to the BDS movement.

“Just now sharply condemned BDS movement (boycott against Israel) in the Austrian Parliament UNANIMOUSLY and stated that BDS in Austria should not be supported in any way. A strong and symbolic statement by the Austrian Parliament against anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism,” Martin Endelberg, a lawmaker with the Austrian People’s Party, tweeted after the resolution’s passage.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz called the passage a “decisive statement” that could serve as an example for other European countries, reported i24 News.

