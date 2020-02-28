Israeli Pop Duo Static and Ben-El Perform New Track With Pitbull on US Morning Shows

Israeli pop duo Static and Ben-El visited the US this week and performed their new song “Further Up” with hip-hop singer Pitbull on “Good Morning America” and “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”

The Israeli artists and Pitbull were connected by Israeli-American media mogul Haim Saban, with whom Pitbull has worked several times. The song — inspired by the 1995 hit “Here Comes the Hotstepper” by Ini Kamoze — is also Static and Ben-El’s first release since being signed to Saban’s record label, Saban Music Group.

The Israeli artists said on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that working with Pitbull was “a dream come true.”