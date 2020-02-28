Friday, February 28th | 3 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

What AIPAC Needs Is an Effective Democratic Champion

Judaism and the Power of Love

Israeli Pop Duo Static and Ben-El Perform New Track With Pitbull on US Morning Shows

For First Time, Killer Whale Spotted of Israel’s Mediterranean Coast

Israelis Living in Rural Areas Are Severely Disadvantaged in Terms of Healthcare, Report Says

Jewish and Other Minority Groups Denounce California’s Narrow Focus on ‘People of Color’ in Ethnic-Studies Curriculum

Israel Navy’s ‘Startup’ Department Develops Ship Combat Systems in Record Time

US Grants Sanctions Waiver for Humanitarian Trade to Iran

Turkey Opens Frontier for Syrian Refugees to Enter Europe After Strike Kills Troops

YU President Slams Decision by Brooklyn College Athletes to Kneel During Israeli Anthem

February 28, 2020 11:12 am
0

Israeli Pop Duo Static and Ben-El Perform New Track With Pitbull on US Morning Shows

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Static and Ben-El performing with Pitbull on ‘LIVE with Kelly and Ryan,’ Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Twitter / LIVEKellyRyan.

Israeli pop duo Static and Ben-El visited the US this week and performed their new song “Further Up” with hip-hop singer Pitbull on “Good Morning America” and “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”

The Israeli artists and Pitbull were connected by Israeli-American media mogul Haim Saban, with whom Pitbull has worked several times. The song — inspired by the 1995 hit “Here Comes the Hotstepper” by Ini Kamoze — is also Static and Ben-El’s first release since being signed to Saban’s record label, Saban Music Group.

The Israeli artists said on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that working with Pitbull was “a dream come true.”

The official “Further Up” music video can be viewed below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.