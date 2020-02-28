Friday, February 28th | 3 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Serbian MPs Vote for New Holocaust Memorial in Belgrade

New Poll: Clear Majority of US Jews Would Back Any Democratic Candidate Against Trump

Belgian MP Denounces ‘Jewish Lobby’ in Wake of Antisemitic Aalst Carnival

Group of University of Toronto Professors Call on Administration to Take Action Against Antisemitism on Campus

Hamas Fails to Stop Palestinian Islamic Jihad

What AIPAC Needs Is an Effective Democratic Champion

Judaism and the Power of Love

Israeli Pop Duo Static and Ben-El Perform New Track With Pitbull on US Morning Shows

For First Time, Killer Whale Spotted of Israel’s Mediterranean Coast

Israelis Living in Rural Areas Are Severely Disadvantaged in Terms of Healthcare, Report Says

February 28, 2020 1:54 pm
0

New Poll: Clear Majority of US Jews Would Back Any Democratic Candidate Against Trump

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

All of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar, try to speak at the same time near the conclusion of the ninth Democratic debate, at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mike Blake.

A new poll of American Jewish voting intentions in November’s elections published on Friday contained few surprises, confirming that a large majority of US Jews disapproved of President Donald Trump’s administration and planned to support whoever the Democratic Party’s candidate ended up being.

Conducted by the non-partisan Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI), the poll surveyed 1,001 self-identifying Jewish voters by telephone from Feb. 18-24.

Among its findings were that Jewish voters would back each of the leading Democratic candidates at essentially the same level in head-to-head match-ups against Trump. In addition, a majority of Jewish voters viewed all of the leading Democratic candidates favorably.

On the issue of Israel, the JEI poll found that Jewish voters prioritized “domestic policy issues over Israel when asked which issues are most important to them in selecting a candidate.”

Related coverage

February 28, 2020 2:06 pm
0

Serbian MPs Vote for New Holocaust Memorial in Belgrade

A total of 159 out of 250 MPs in the Serbian parliament voted this week for the establishment of a...

While nearly all respondents described themselves as supporters of Israel, the survey noted that “a majority also identify as critical of at least some of the current Israeli government’s policies.”

In a climate of rising domestic antisemitism, the survey revealed that “Jewish voters feel less secure than they did two years ago, and they hold President Trump responsible for their insecurity.”

Support for the Republican Party among Jews is not negligible by any means, with 25 percent of voters identifying with the GOP. However, support for the Democrats stood at more than 65 percent.

“Jewish Democrats are overwhelmingly united against President Trump (6% approve, 93% disapprove), and while Jewish Republicans give President Trump more support (81% approve), 12% of Republicans say they disapprove,” the poll reported.

Among the Democratic contenders, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg led the favorability rating with 60 percent each. Bernie Sanders ranked last, at 52 percent.

“Sanders’s unfavorable rating (45 percent) among Jewish voters is more than 20 points lower than President Trump’s (68 percent),” the poll noted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.