University of Maryland Student Arrested for Repeatedly Sending Antisemitic Messages to Female Jewish Schoolmate

A student at the University of Maryland (UMD) has been arrested for committing an antisemitic hate crime against a Jewish student, an email announcement sent to the campus community on Saturday said.

According to University Police, Muqarrab Ahmed Abdullah, 24, repeatedly sent antisemitic messages to a female student on December 10, 2019. The victim did not know Abdullah personally.

Abdullah has been charged with electronic communication harassment, telephone misuse, and a hate crime.

UMD diversity and inclusion vice president Georgina Dodge and student affairs vice president Patricia Perillo said in the email that the incident was unacceptable and “hate has no place on our campus.”

They pledged to bring charges against all perpetrators of hate crimes on campus.

According to local Fox News affiliate Fox45, the two officials added, “To our Jewish friends, co-workers, fellow students, colleagues, and alumni, we stand with you.”

“We aim to support you in the ways that you need,” they said. “We will work closely with Hillel, university chaplains, and student groups to provide space and resources.”

The message added that campus resources were available for anyone upset or traumatized by the incident.

Last April, student leaders at the University of Maryland’s College Park campus rejected a resolution supporting the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel.