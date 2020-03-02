Monday, March 2nd | 6 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Politician Widely Tipped as Next Federal Chancellor Pledges Support for Israel During Visit to Jerusalem

Biden to AIPAC: Support for Israel Among Young People Is in Danger

Netanyahu at AIPAC: Sanders Criticism ‘Outrageous’; Pledges to Annex Parts of West Bank With American Support

Cuomo Proposes Labeling Hate Crimes as Domestic Terrorism, Increasing Funding

Jewish Businesses Start to Feel Heat as Coronavirus Affects Product Acquisition and Sales

IDF Hits Vehicle in Syria Following Attempted Cross-Border Sniper Attack

Report: El Al to Cut 1,000 Jobs Due to Coronavirus

Seven Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Israel; Thousands Under Quarantine

Tlaib to Address American Muslims for Palestine Gala

B’nai Brith Canada Takes Government to Court Over Not Listing IRGC as Terror Group

March 2, 2020 1:11 pm
0

Biden to AIPAC: Support for Israel Among Young People Is in Danger

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses the annual AIPAC Policy Conference, March 1, 2020. Photo: AIPAC.

Former US vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC on Sunday that Israel’s annexation and settlement policies are undermining support for the Jewish state among young people.

Biden’s remarks to AIPAC’s annual Policy Conference in Washington, DC strongly criticized what appears to be growing momentum toward unilateral Israeli annexation of large parts of the West Bank.

“Israel has to stop the threats of annexation and settlement activity,” he said. “That’s going to choke off any hope for peace.”

Biden warned that such moves were damaging Israel’s cause in the US, saying, “To be frank, those moves are taking Israel further from its democratic values, undermining support for Israel in the United States, especially among young people of both political parties. That’s dangerous. We can’t let that happen.”

“You don’t have to be anti-Palestinian to be pro-Israeli,” Biden told the conference. “Israeli and Palestinian children are equally deserving of safety, security, and an opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

However, Biden said, the Palestinians must take steps to advance peace as well.

“Palestinians need to eradicate incitement on the West Bank,” he said. “They need to end the rocket attacks from Gaza. They need to accept once and for all the reality and the right of a secure democratic and Jewish State of Israel in the Middle East.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.