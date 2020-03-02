IDF Hits Vehicle in Syria Following Attempted Cross-Border Sniper Attack

JNS.org – The Israeli military struck a vehicle in the Syrian Golan Heights in response to an attempted cross-border sniper attack, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

“A short while ago, IDF troops identified an attempted sniper attack in the northern Golan Heights area. In response, IDF troops targeted the vehicle involved in the attempted attack,” the IDF spokesman said.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that the IDF had fired a missile at a civilian vehicle “in the suburbs of Quneitra.”

In response to the incident, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennet said, “Even on election day, our enemies keep trying to hurt Israeli citizens and disrupt our lives, but we are going to stop them from doing that, like we do every day,” according to Israel Hayom.