Tlaib to Address American Muslims for Palestine Gala

JNS.org – Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is scheduled to address the annual gala on Saturday as the guest of honor for the Missouri chapter of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Tlaib was the keynote speaker at AMP’s annual national conference in November 2019, when she compared the situation at the US-Mexico border to that of Gaza and Israel, and said that she’s advocating for clean water in her Michigan district and “fighting for clean water in Gaza.”

AMP is an anti-Israel group that supports the BDS movement and was founded by Hatem Bazian, who co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine.

Tlaib is scheduled to be joined by the gala’s keynote speaker, AMP National Policy Director Osama Abuirshaid, who has expressed support for the US-designated terrorist group Hamas and BDS.