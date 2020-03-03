Tuesday, March 3rd | 7 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Azerbaijan Minister Makes History by Attending AIPAC, Praises Ties With Israel

El Al Suspends Service to Number of European Cities Due to Coronavirus

Israeli Marathon Runner Smashes Tokyo Course Record

Adviser to Iranian Leader Khamenei Dies of Coronavirus

Coronavirus Spreading Fast Outside China, Airports to Increase Screenings

Bernie Sanders and the Question of Antisemitism

UN Nuclear Watchdog Plans Alert on Iranian Stonewalling: Diplomats

Fighting BDS at the UN, ICC, and on Campus

A Silenced View From Inside Egypt: The Problem of Egyptian Identity

Trump, Netanyahu, and Obama

March 3, 2020 10:43 am
0

Azerbaijan Minister Makes History by Attending AIPAC, Praises Ties With Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s finance minister, addresses the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Azerbaijan made history on Sunday by becoming the first country with a Shi’ite majority to have a cabinet-level minister give a speech at the annual AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.

Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s finance minister, told the crowd: “Cooperation with Israel is not limited to oil supply; we are interested in widening cooperation in defense and the transfer of technology.” He added that Israel is one of the few “states that supported in Azerbaijan in need with armaments.”

Sharifov also read remarks from Mehriban Aliyeva, the first vice president of Azerbaijan, who said, “It is gratifying that our former compatriots of Jewish origin, living nowadays in the United States and Israel, have maintained close ties with Azerbaijan and contribute to the strengthening of our relations with these countries. We are much grateful to them.”

Recorded history shows that Jews have lived in Azerbaijan for 2,600 years, with an estimated 30,000 Jews currently living in a country of 10 million, according to Sharifov.

Related coverage

March 3, 2020 10:24 am
0

Adviser to Iranian Leader Khamenei Dies of Coronavirus

JNS.org - A member of the advisory council for Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei died of coronavirus on Monday, reported...

In her remarks, Aliyeva discussed the nation’s Jewish history, noting that, “Azerbaijan had also embraced thousands of Jews who tried to escape Nazi oppression during World War II and became a second home for them.”

She added that “at the time of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic of 1918-1920—the first parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world—the Jewish community actively contributed to the development of the country.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.