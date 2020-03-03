Gantz to Supporters: ‘I Share Your Pain and Disappointment’

JNS.org – Blue and White leader Benny Gantz told supporters in Tel Aviv on Monday night that he shared their “pain and disappointment” as exit polls indicated a convincing win for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party.

Initial exit polls showed Blue and White with between 32 to 34 seats and Likud with 37 seats in Knesset, totaling 52 to 54 for the center-left bloc and 60 for the right-wing bloc.

“I believe that when the final results come in, we will see that we continue to grow,” Gantz said at the Blue and White headquarters, adding, “I share with you the sense of pain and disappointment because this is not the result that will put Israel back on the right path.”

As Gantz commiserated with his supporters, Labor Party head Amir Peretz blamed the Blue and White leader for the disappointing election result.