Iran’s Useful Idiots and the Coronavirus

Pity poor E. Michael Jones, the professional antisemite from South Bend, Indiana, who blames Jews for every problem afflicting humanity. In addition to his obsession with Jews, Jones has also been engaged in an indiscreet love affair with the theocrats who run Iran. He loves the mullahs more than the Iranians they govern love them. He loves them because, by his lights, they have been able to protect their country from the influence of Zionist Jews. Because of its struggle against Jews and Israel, Jones described Iran the “leader of the free world” when he visited the country for two weeks in 2013.

In his 2013 book, Culture Jihad in Tehran, Jones recounted the Beatles-like response he enjoyed during his tour, which included an interview on Iranian national television and conversations with young women in chadors who shoved microphones in his face.

In his book, Jones wrote: “What followed my talk was unlike anything I have experienced in my entire life. For the next ten hours I was chased from one end of the hall to the other by ladies in chadors wielding microphones who wanted to talk about sex.” (Jones described his trip to Iran as “Two Weeks that Shook the World.”)

Reality has struck back in the form of a deadly coronavirus that has killed thousands of people worldwide. Iran’s response to the virus reveals that the country is not the leader of the free world, but a hellhole run by tyrants who know how to recruit useful idiots like Jones to their cause, but can’t serve the interests of the people they govern.

The mullahs who supposedly keep Jewish influence at bay have, ironically enough, allowed their country to become a dispersion point for the deadly virus, prompting a number of countries to ban travel to and from Iran.

Instead of telling people to wash their hands and keep their distance from one another, some of the mullahs have been telling people to lick the walls of the Fatima Masumeh shrine in Qom because of the shrine’s “healing” properties.

Between insanity like this and the mullahs’ decision to maintain economic ties and air travel with China, the original source of the virus, Iranians, reportedly including high-ranking government officials, are dying by the hundreds. Iranian prisons have turned into breeding grounds for the virus. The Shiites in Lebanon are starting to feel isolated because of their pilgrimages to Iran. To make matters worse, Lebanon is awash in rumors of members of Hezbollah being infected with the virus.

In sum, Iran, where Jones enjoyed a brief taste of stardom, has sunk deeper into a hellhole, courtesy of the folks who deployed him as a stooge.

The folks who actually live in the country and have to deal with the misrule of Jones’ beloved mullahs have been shot in the street for protesting against the regime since last November. Their access to the Internet has been restricted as well.

No matter how much Jones wants to declare otherwise, Iran is not free, the Jews are not at fault, and Jones himself doesn’t know what he’s talking about. And for all his talk about freedom in Iran, Jones is fundamentally indifferent to the welfare of the people who actually live there.

The evidence documenting Jones’ love affair with the Iranian mullahs is most apparent in his regular appearances on regime mouthpiece PressTV. A recent search for Jones’ name on PressTV’s website revealed close to 600 hits.

In the days after the January 3, 2020 death of Qassem Soleimani, Jones appeared three times on PressTV, a media outlet that operates under the aegis of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has formed, trained, and equipped terror organizations that have carried out terror attacks throughout the Middle East and the rest of the world. During these interviews, Jones told Iranians that the country’s real enemy is not the American people but the Jews who control American foreign policy — and, of course, Israel.

Attacks on American military institutions, Jones warned, would only unite the American people “the same way that the assassination of Soleimani united the Iranian people. … That is precisely what we do not want to happen. Israel is the cause of this mess. Israel should be held responsible for what happened.”

If the Iranian people are united, it is not against the Jews, Israel, or the US, but against the decades of misrule by the mullahs on whom Jones has an unnatural and disordered crush.

Dexter Van Zile is the Christian Media Analyst for the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting (CAMERA).