Likud Seeking Defectors From the Left-Wing Bloc to Form Government

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s spokesman Jonathan Urich said on Tuesday that the Likud Party is trying to convince members of the left-wing parties to defect to enable the forming of a government with at least 61 mandates.

“I believe that we will soon find the ‘missing ribs’ from the other bloc. There are already contacts with a number of Knesset members from the other side,” Urich told Army Radio.

“The guys on the other side understand that this is the right thing to do. The tune is different from [after the] April [election],” said Urich, according to Arutz Sheva.

“Netanyahu always watches the poll with Sarah and his children, but when the results were revealed we burst into the room. It was a moment of joy after a very difficult campaign,” he said, adding that Netanyahu would not delay his trial, which is scheduled to begin March 17.

