Growing Support for ‘Never Again’ Holocaust Education Program Among US Senators

New legislation to teach schoolchildren across America about the horrors of the Holocaust received a significant boost on Wednesday after it was endorsed by five more US senators.

The latest development means that the number of senators sponsoring the bipartisan “Never Again Education Act” has risen to 52.

If passed, the act would create a new federal program and fund to award Holocaust education grants to educational institutions around the country offering classes, resources, teacher training, and field trips to all students.

The consideration of the act by the Senate followed its passage in the US House of Representatives on Jan 27 — International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Earlier this week, its prime mover in the House urged the Senate to quickly follow suit and pass the legislation.

“As we see a rise in antisemitic attacks and other hate crimes in America, the urgency of Holocaust education is greater than ever,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) said in a statement.

“It is time for the Senate to follow the House’s lead and overwhelmingly pass the Never Again Education Act,” Maloney declared. “We must to recommit ourselves to the promise of ‘Never Again’ and teach our nation’s children about the consequences of intolerance and hate.”

Jewish groups have welcomed the legislation. On Wednesday, a statement from Hadassah, the women’s Zionist organization, pointed to recent surveys that showed “Americans are forgetting about the Holocaust, opening the door for antisemitic rhetoric and actions to re-emerge in the mainstream.”

Added the Hadassah statement: “Ending bigotry and hatred begins with education. The Never Again Education Act will provide funding to equip educators with the resources for training and materials they need to ensure that comprehensive Holocaust education is made available in our schools.”

Sponsors of the act in the Senate include Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are also among the sponsors.