Wednesday, March 4th | 8 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jordan-Israel Peace Treaty ‘at Risk,’ Says Jordanian Premier

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Israel Rises to 15

Israel’s First World Problems Are Real, But So Is Its Progress

The Gaza Time Bomb Ticks Faster Than Solutions Can Emerge

Rabbi Believes Bernie’s Big Lie About AIPAC

Looking at Rivalries in the White House, From Truman to Trump

AIPAC Confounds the Critics

Purim, AIPAC, Bernie, Biden, and Bibi

Biden Snags Texas in Super Tuesday Sweep, Sanders Has Edge in California

Israelis Have Spoken and Prefer Netanyahu, Though Hurdles Remain on Way to Government

March 4, 2020 8:28 am
0

Jordan-Israel Peace Treaty ‘at Risk,’ Says Jordanian Premier

avatar by JNS.org

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razazz gives an address at the Jordan: Growth and Opportunity conference in London, Feb. 28, 2019. Photo: Michael Hughes/UK Department for International Development via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Relations between Jordan and Israel are at their lowest ebb since the signing of the 1994 peace treaty between the two countries, and the treaty itself is now “at risk,” Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Monday.

“Today, we are at the lowest level in the relationship that has been since signing the peace treaty,” Razzaz said in an interview with CNN. “The peace treaty can go into a deep freeze mode and therefore it is definitely at risk.”

According to Razzaz, Jordan is angry about Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria as set forth in the US “Prosperity to Peace” plan, and about Israeli “violations of the sanctity of Muslim and Christian endowments in Jerusalem.”

In January, Jordan’s King Abdullah told France 24 News that Israel’s relationship with his country “has been on pause for the past two years,” a predicament he said was likely due to Israel’s unsolved election issues.

“Because of the electioneering season, which has unfortunately taken a long time, there have been no bilateral communications or movement,” he said. “We hope that the Israeli people will decide on a government sooner rather than later, and then we could all see how to move forward.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.