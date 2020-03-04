Wednesday, March 4th | 8 Adar 5780

March 4, 2020 8:20 am
Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Israel Rises to 15

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up by Israel’s election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel’s national election, in Ashkelon, Israel March 2, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – The number of coronavirus cases in Israel currently stands at 15, the country’s Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

The patients are experiencing mild symptoms only, and are under quarantine, the ministry said in a statement.

More than 5,500 Israelis have now been quarantined amid concerns about the global spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its associated disease, COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019).

Israel has taken far-reaching steps to prevent an outbreak, restricting the entry of foreigners who had recently visited China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Italy, and compelling all Israelis who had recently traveled to these countries to go into quarantine for 14 days.

