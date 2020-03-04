Wednesday, March 4th | 8 Adar 5780

March 4, 2020 10:43 am
Over 1,000 Students, Dozens of Soccer Fans Quarantined After Israeli Teen Diagnosed With Coronavirus

avatar by JNS.org

Workers disinfect a shop in Or Yehuda, Israel, after a shop worker who recently returned from a visit to Italy tested positive for coronavirus, Feb. 28, 2020. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a directive ordering all 1,150 students at a high school in Givat Brenner, as well as dozens of people who attended a recent soccer match in Tel Aviv, to immediately self-quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure.

The move comes after the ministry announced on Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases in the country had risen to 15.

After discovering that one of the Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, a 9th-grade student, had attended a soccer match on Feb. 24 at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium, health officials initially ordered all those who sat in the stadium’s Gate 8 section—which holds some 5,000 people—during the match to self-quarantine, according to Ynet. However, after phone calls to the ministry crashed the help line, it was decided to reduce that figure to a few dozen.

The ministry ordered all 1,150 students and staff at the teen’s school to self-quarantine until March 2, the report noted.

