Thursday, March 5th | 9 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin on Antisemitism, White Supremacy, BDS and Iran

Boston’s Federation Honors Activist With Ties to IfNotNow

Scholars Discuss the Mainstreaming of ‘Israelophobia’ in America

Google’s Israel-Developed New Feature Reads Out Entire Webpages

Coronavirus Impact: 2020 Could See Israeli Tech Strive to Survive, Not Thrive

Bipartisan ‘Foundation’ on Israel in Danger, Warns AIPAC CEO at Conference Enmeshed in Politics

US Opposes Releasing a Dying Bernard Madoff From Prison Early

Trump Peace Plan Behind Joint Arab List’s Record Electoral Result, Say Experts

Israel Demolishes Homes of 2 Suspected Members of Terror Cell That Killed Rina Shnerb

Report: Israel Targets Hezbollah Weapons Shipment, Military Bases in Syria

March 5, 2020 6:38 am
0

Iran Reports 107 Deaths From Coronavirus: Health Ministry Spokesman

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus, as they walk in Tehran, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee via Reuters.

One hundred and seven people have died and 3513 have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur announced on state TV on Thursday.

“In the last 24 hours the lab samples that have been confirmed include 591 infections from COVID-19 …so we have 3513 cases of COVID-19,” Jahanpur said. “Unfortunately 15 people died in the past day which brings the total of our dear countrymen who have passed away from COVID-19 to 107.”

All schools and universities will be closed until the end of the Iranian calendar year on March 20, Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced on state TV earlier.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.