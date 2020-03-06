Friday, March 6th | 10 Adar 5780

March 6, 2020 11:28 am
Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Property Manager of Jersey City Building Where Deadly Kosher Market Shooting Took Place

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A picture of the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Lloyd Mitchell.

A man from Jersey City, New Jersey, was arrested on Thursday two days after he allegedly threatened the property manager of the building that houses the kosher grocery store that was the site of a deadly antisemitic shooting in December.

Taylor Stackhouse, 38, was charged for making “terroristic threats” and committing “related bias crimes,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

“On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Stackhouse approached the victim — who was dressed in traditional Hasidic Jewish clothing and exiting the building on Martin Luther King Drive — and made multiple threats to the victim,” the statement noted.

“At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that there is any connection between Stackhouse and the events of Dec. 10th,” the statement added.

Three civilians were murdered in the December attack. They were Leah Mindel Ferencz, 33, and Moshe Hirsch Deutsch, 24 — both members of the local Jewish community — as well as Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, a 49-year-old store employee who was an Ecuadorian native.

The perpetrators of the atrocity were David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50.

Anderson was described as a “one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement,” and he had posted antisemitic and anti-police messages online in the past.

The attackers holed up in the market and were killed by police in a shootout that lasted over an hour.

A police officer, Joseph Seals, was shot dead in a confrontation with the assailants before they arrived at the store.

