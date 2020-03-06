Oklahoma House Passes Anti-BDS Bill

JNS.org – The Oklahoma House passed a bill on Tuesday that would prohibit the state from contracting with firms that boycott Israel.

The bill, which passed 75-20, would apply to state contacts that are more than $100,000.

Republican Rep. John Echols labeled the legislation an “absolute no-brainer.”

“I’m proud to stand up and say the Jewish people have a right to have a nation,” he told The Oklahoman. “They have a right to exist.”

Related coverage Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Property Manager of Jersey City Building Where Deadly Kosher Market Shooting Took Place A man from Jersey City, New Jersey, was arrested on Thursday two days after he allegedly threatened the property manager...

Democratic Rep. Collin Walke told the outlet that the bill goes against the First Amendment.

“When you pass a law that deprives companies and individuals of their right to freedom of speech, you are failing to abide by that Constitution that you’re sworn to uphold,” he told The Oklahoman.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.