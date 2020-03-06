Friday, March 6th | 10 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Israeli Paralympic Medalist Who Builds Wheelchairs for Athletes

Conservatives Rebuke Malkin for Questioning What Is ‘Antisemitic’

Purim, and a Shift in the Haredi World

Saudi Arabia Reopens Mecca, Medina Holy Sites After Coronavirus Closure

Does Push to Bar an Indicted Netanyahu From Leading Next Government Violate Democratic Norms?

Lawyers of Nazi Collaborator: Too Old, ‘Diminished’ to Deport From Canada

Hungarian Holocaust Survivor Turned Olympic Gold Medalist Dies at Age 92

Eden Alene Reveals Song She Plans to Sing to Represent Israel in Eurovision 2020

Kushner Briefs Senators on Trump Mideast Peace Plan

New York Times News Article Awards West Bank Land to Palestinians

March 6, 2020 10:24 am
0

Saudi Arabia Reopens Mecca, Medina Holy Sites After Coronavirus Closure

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Cleaners wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, as they swipe the floor at the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ganoo Essa.

Saudi Arabia reopened two of the most holy religious sites in Islam, Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca and Al-Masjid al Nabawy in Medina, after they were closed for sterilization to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.

Saudi Arabia closed the sites to foreign pilgrims and traditional tourists from some 25 countries to stop the spread of the virus. It also said that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries wishing to enter must wait 14 days after returning from outside the region.

Saudi Arabia has reported five cases of the coronavirus.

It was not clear from the Al-Ekhbariya report if pilgrims would be allowed to return to the sites.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.