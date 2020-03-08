US Air Force Awards Elbit $472 Million Contract for F-16 Infrared Missile Warning System

CTech – Nasdaq and Tel Aviv-listed Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems, through its subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, has been awarded a 10-year $471.6 million contract by the US Air Force to provide an infrared missile warning system for F-16 aircraft, the US Department of Defense announced Thursday.

Elbit’s system, already in use by the Israeli Air Force, can detect a missile launched at an aircraft and alert the pilot to engage in evasive maneuvers. Elbit will manufacture and customize its system for the US Air Force in its Fort Worth, Texas facility. An amount of $17.05 million has been obligated at the time of award and work is expected to be completed by February 2030.