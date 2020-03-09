Johnson Takes Opportunity to Berate Labour’s Antisemitic ‘Bullying and Discrimination’

JNS.org – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized a member of the Labour Party during a Parliament session on Wednesday for her party’s antisemitic “bullying and discrimination” against those who support Israel and the Jewish people.

Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire asked Johnson about allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel bullied her staff during her 2016-17 tenure as international development secretary.

Johnson, who has defended Patel in the past, responded to Debbonaire, “I loathe bullying, but I am not taking any lessons from a party that has presided over systematic bullying and discrimination against those who stick up for the Jewish community and for Israel in this country.”

“And we have still yet to hear a proper apology from the Labour Party [or] from Labour leadership for what they have done,” he added.

Last month, the Labour Party expelled 25 members in one day over allegations of antisemitism.

Several Labour members resigned from the party last year and blasted its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, for allowing antisemitism to rise in the party under his leadership. Corbyn stepped down as party leader in December after suffering a landslide defeat to Johnson.

Johnson announced plans in December to pass a law criminalizing the BDS movement.