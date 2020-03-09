Monday, March 9th | 13 Adar 5780

March 9, 2020 10:20 am
Netanyahu’s Attorneys Request His Trial Be Postponed for 45 Days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to supporters at a Likud party rally as he campaigns ahead of the upcoming elections, in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense team filed a formal request on Monday for a 45-day postponement of his criminal trial, which is set to begin on March 17.

Netanyahu’s attorneys claim they have not yet received all the case material from the prosecution, Ynet reported. The prime minister faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in two cases, and bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in a third.

The prime minister has denied all charges, claiming the cases against him are politically motivated. According to Israeli law, a sitting prime minister is only required to step down after being convicted of a crime and after all avenues of appeal have been exhausted.

