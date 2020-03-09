Monday, March 9th | 13 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu’s Attorneys Request His Trial Be Postponed for 45 Days

North Korea Fires Three Projectiles Into Sea; China Urges Dialogue

Canceled Meetings and Video Job Interviews: How the Coronavirus Affects Israeli Tech Workers

Veterinary Clinic Provides Safe Haven for West Bank Donkeys

Pentagon Cancels Plans to Purchase Iron Dome, Citing Integration Issues

Gantz Agrees to Lieberman’s Conditions for Joining a Center-Left Coalition

On the Trail: Biden, Sanders Make Their Case to Michigan Ahead of Tuesday Vote

Russian Delegation to Visit Turkey for Talks on Syria’s Idlib

Johnson Takes Opportunity to Berate Labour’s Antisemitic ‘Bullying and Discrimination’

Far-Right Polish Lawmaker Says Pogroms Were Good for Jews, Made Them Powerful

March 9, 2020 10:16 am
0

Veterinary Clinic Provides Safe Haven for West Bank Donkeys

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A veterinarian checks a donkey outside a mobile clinic, run by Safe Haven for Donkeys, a British charity, in the West Bank city of Nablus, March 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Raneen Sawafta.

A British-funded veterinary clinic is caring for hundreds of working and abandoned donkeys in the West Bank.

The Safe Haven for Donkeys provides free hoof care and dental treatment to donkeys, mules and horses in the central West Bank city of Nablus, as well as via a mobile clinic that visits villages across the mountainous territory.

Shepherds and farmers in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Israel, where the group also has a clinic, often use donkeys to guard sheep, pull produce-filled carts and transport supplies on their backs.

The shelter’s services prevent common injuries and “go a long way in improving the lives of the animals who work so hard for so little,” the group’s website says.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.