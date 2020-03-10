Tuesday, March 10th | 14 Adar 5780

March 10, 2020 10:28 am
Argentine Soccer Player Charged for ‘Cruel’ Antisemitic Gestures After Receiving Red Card

avatar by Ben Cohen

Nueva Chicago player Arnaldo ‘Pitu’ González makes an antisemitic gesture after being ejected from an Argentine league match against rivals Atlanta. Photo: Screenshot.

The public prosecutor in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Monday leveled criminal charges against a professional soccer player who made antisemitic gestures after being shown a red card during a match last Sunday.

30-year-old Arnaldo “Pitu” González — a midfield player with second-tier side Nueva Chicago — made the gestures to the fans of rival team Atlanta, which has historic connections to the Jewish community, after being ejected from the pitch following a violent altercation with the referee.

As he exited the field, González made two offensive gestures in the direction of the Atlanta fans — one simulating circumcision, and the other simulating a kippah being placed on the head.

Amid the outcry that followed, González apologized for his actions, describing himself in a tweet as “very ashamed.” His club also formally apologized to the Jewish community.

Jorge Knoblovits — president of the Argentine Jewish representative organization DAIA — slammed González on Monday.

Calling the player’s antics “an obscene spectacle of cruel antisemitism,” Knoblovits said that González “must face legal sanctions and [his example] used for education and prevention.”

The head of Argentina’s anti-discrimination agency, who is a supporter of  Nueva Chicago, pledged to take action against González.

“As a fan of Nueva Chicago, I am ashamed of the antisemitic gestures of Arnaldo González, and we will examine corresponding measures,” Victoria Donda — head of the National Institute Against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism (Inadi) — said on Twitter.

Watch Arnaldo “Pitu” González make obscene antisemitic gestures:

 

 

