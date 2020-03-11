Perverted Israel-Haters Claim Israel Trying to Hurt Palestinians with Covid-19

There is nothing too low for Israel-haters.

The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at the University of Maryland is having a conference where they want to somehow tie the coronavirus to Israel’s “occupation.”

And at California State University, which employs Asad Abukhalil (who has a blog called The Angry Arab), the professor accuses Israel of planning to put all non-Jews in mass prisons.

Really.

Hatred of Israel is really a mental illness.

