Wednesday, March 11th | 15 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Considers Actions to Bolster Economy as Coronavirus Cases Mount

Has Syria Reactivated Its Chemical-Weapons Program? Recent Strikes Might Provide a Clue

Netflix to Release Show About Woman Leaving Chassidic Lifestyle, Mainly in Yiddish

Imam Who Spoke at Sanders Rally Has Said ISIS is ‘Arm of the Zionist’ in Muslim World

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Keep Border Open, Slams ‘Nazi’ Tactics

Romania Appoints Official to Combat Antisemitism, Commemorate Holocaust

GW University Quarantines AIPAC Attendees, Who Get Targeted by Antisemitism

Brazilian High-Schoolers Perform Nazi Salute in Class

The Assault on Israel as the ‘Jewish State’

Why the Arrest of This Palestinian Leader Matters

March 11, 2020 7:15 am
0

Perverted Israel-Haters Claim Israel Trying to Hurt Palestinians with Covid-19

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

A woman wearing a mask looks on at a terminal at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

There is nothing too low for Israel-haters.

The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at the University of Maryland  is having a conference where they want to somehow tie the coronavirus to Israel’s “occupation.”

And at California State University, which employs Asad Abukhalil (who has a blog called The Angry Arab), the professor accuses Israel of planning to put all non-Jews in mass prisons.

Really.

Hatred of Israel is really a mental illness.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.