We Should Not Make Any Deals With Enemies of Israel

Over the past few days, my telephone has been ringing off the hook. My father was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist and many of my fellow survivors who have been forced to bury loved ones due to acts of terror are seething at recent political developments.

Benny Gantz wants the Arab bloc in the Knesset to enable the swearing-in of a Blue and White-led coalition of less than 61 MKs.

To my mind, no Israeli leader should be making any sort of arrangement with terrorist sympathizers who continue to celebrate acts of violence against innocent Jews, while openly promoting sedition against the state of Israel.

While addressing a session of the Palestinian Authority, Israeli-Arab Knesset member Ahmad Tibi declared without shame that martyrs exemplify resistance and that he supported turning Israel into a den of martyrs. When not guilty of sedition and openly calling for violence against the State of Israel, Tibi can be found meeting with known Hamas terrorist and Holocaust denier Mahmoud al-Zahar.

Our parents were murdered. Our lives were shattered by al-Zahar and his minions. These are the same racists and vile reprobates that Tibi praises. The mere fact that such a man is legitimized and allowed to serve in a government he openly works to destroy is an insult to my murdered father, as well as all of our relatives who live to see this abomination.

Why on earth should anyone willfully acquiesce to such evil?

We all share a deep respect for Gantz, Gabi Ashkenazi and Moshe Ya’alon. Regardless, we oppose making any deal with the devil to have a chance to sit atop a ruling government coalition.

We who mourn will not do so in silence. We will honor our families both past and present by speaking out. If Gantz ever decides to enter into a coalition government with the Arab parties, our first action will be a nationwide boycott of the annual memorial day service held on Mt. Herzl, hosted by the prime minister of Israel and the government.

Jacob Kimchy is a speaker, activist, and consultant for non-profit organizations around the world. He is currently the founder and executive director of One Heart One Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping and connecting victims of terrorism and their families across the world, and is the founder of www.TLVfaces.com.