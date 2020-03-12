Thursday, March 12th | 16 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Journalist for Tehran Regime Mouthpiece Mocked for Saying He’d Rather Get Coronavirus Than Use Israeli Vaccine

Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Israel’s Netanyahu Orders Schools Closed, Calls for Unity Government

ADL Publishes New Antisemitism Guide for Elected Officials, Candidates

In the Wake of Coronavirus, Israeli Tourism Is in Free Fall

Israel’s Sephardic Chief Rabbi Urges Worshipers to Avoid Prayers at Western Wall Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Rabbinical Council of Bergen County, New Jersey, Closes Synagogues Due to Coronavirus

With a 100 Person Cap on Gatherings, Israel’s 120 New Parliament Members Cannot Be Sworn In

Travel Clampdown Needed to Contain US Coronavirus Outbreak: Pence

Saudi-Led Coalition Blocks Separatist Leaders From Returning to Aden

Democratic Front-Runner Biden to Give Speech on US Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

March 12, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Journalist for Tehran Regime Mouthpiece Mocked for Saying He’d Rather Get Coronavirus Than Use Israeli Vaccine

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up ahead of the recent Knesset elections, in Ashkelon, Israel. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

A journalist for the Tehran regime’s official English-language mouthpiece was widely mocked online on Thursday after he said he would prefer getting the coronavirus over using an Israeli-produced preventative shot.

Roshan Salih — of Press TV — tweeted a Haaretz article about an expected announcement by an Israeli research center that it had developed a vaccine for the disease currently spreading around the world with the comment, “I’d rather take my chances with the virus than consume an Israeli vaccine.”

The Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland replied, “You are already infected with a virus. It’s called Hatred.”

The avalanche of negative responses prompted Salih to tweet, “Looks like I’ve activated the Israel lobby.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.