Journalist for Tehran Regime Mouthpiece Mocked for Saying He’d Rather Get Coronavirus Than Use Israeli Vaccine

A journalist for the Tehran regime’s official English-language mouthpiece was widely mocked online on Thursday after he said he would prefer getting the coronavirus over using an Israeli-produced preventative shot.

Roshan Salih — of Press TV — tweeted a Haaretz article about an expected announcement by an Israeli research center that it had developed a vaccine for the disease currently spreading around the world with the comment, “I’d rather take my chances with the virus than consume an Israeli vaccine.”

I’d rather take my chances with the virus than consume an Israeli vaccine https://t.co/A3I6orCUYr — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) March 12, 2020

The Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland replied, “You are already infected with a virus. It’s called Hatred.”

You are already infected with a virus.

It’s called Hatred. — Zionist Federation (@ZionistFed) March 12, 2020

The avalanche of negative responses prompted Salih to tweet, “Looks like I’ve activated the Israel lobby.”